A centre celebrating Paralympic history is expected to open next autumn at Stoke Mandeville Stadium, birthplace of the Movement.

The centre was announced by the National Paralympic Heritage Trust, an organisation founded last year with the aim of safeguarding, sharing and celebrating the Paralympic Movement.

They were awarded a £1 million ($1.3 million/€1.1 million) grant by the National Lottery to assist with the construction of the site in English county Buckinghamshire.

Vicky Hope-Walker, project manager of the National Paralympic Heritage Trust, claimed the centre would predominantly focus on Sir Ludwig Guttman.

Stoke Mandeville Stadium was originally built in 1968, close to where Sir Ludwig organised the first events for casualties from World War Two who were suffering from spinal cord injuries.

"Having being told he could no longer practice in Nazi Germany, Dr Ludwig Guttman came over to Britain and prepared the spinal injuries unit to take injured soldiers from the D-Day landings," Hope-Walker said, according to local radio station mix96.

"Out of that unit he transformed the care of spinal injuries patients, introducing sport and other skill-sets to them.

"This led on to the Paralympics that we know today."

The centre celebrating the history of the Paralympic Games will be located in Stoke Mandeville, the small town in England where the Movement was founded ©Getty Images

Hope-Walker added: "We're going to have what you call a pepper's ghost of Guttman, so you'll actually feel like you're meeting him.

"He'll introduce you to the work he did, the start of the Paralympic Games and the changes that happened as a result of his work."

The Trust are hoping to safeguard and celebrate the heritage of the Paralympic Movement by organising exhibitions, as well as using online resources and educational programmes.

They have expressed a desire to establish a permanent heritage site at Stoke Mandeville Stadium.

Staging nationwide satellite exhibitions and temporary exhibitions at major events over the next five years was another goal expressed when the Trust was launched.