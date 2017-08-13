Finland's Lotta Lepistö won a sprint finish to win the Crescent Vårgårda one-day race in Sweden.

The 28-year-old double World Championship bronze medallist pipped Dutchwoman Marianne Vos to claim the International Cycling Union Women's WorldTour event.

It meant that Lepistö upgraded her runners-up finish from last year.

The Cervélo–Bigla Pro Cycling rider finished in 3 hours 29min 54sec with the top 30 all coming home in the same time.

Vos, the London 2012 Olympic road race gold medallist who won a third European title of her career in Danish city Herning earlier this month, looked to be heading to victory after she overtook compatriot Ellen van Dijk at the front of the pack heading into the final metres.

Marianne Vos was pipped at the end and had to settle for second in Sweden ©Getty Images

The WM3 Pro Cycling competitor did not have the legs, however, as Lepistö was able to get her nose in front.

Canadian Leah Kirchmann, riding for Team Sunweb, sealed third-place on the podium.

The bunch finish came after breakaway attempts were reeled back in during the course of the race.

The individual Crescent Vårgårda race follows the team trial held on Friday (August 11), won by Boels-Dolmans.

Riders will now continue the Women's WorldTour season on August 17, when the four-day Tour of Norway begins.