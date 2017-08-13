Gold Coast 2018 organisers have begun the casting process for the Commonwealth Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Hundreds of Surf Life Saving Queensland members gathered at Tallebudgera to participate in workshops in acting, vocals and dancing.

The lifesavers will be highlighted during the Ceremonies, honouring the volunteers to a global audience.

Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie claimed the start of the casting process was a key milestone in the countdown to next year's Games.

"The Opening and Closing Ceremonies represent an extraordinary opportunity for thousands of local people to participate in the Games," Beattie said.

"We're delighted that Surf Life Saving Queensland are participating in the very first cast workshop taking place at Tallebudgera.

"Hundreds of surf lifesavers have already been cast to perform a specific role in the Opening Ceremony - welcoming the athletes of the Commonwealth to the Gold Coast."

Gold Coast 2018 are also seeking cast members from all ages, abilities and backgrounds, with organisers stating that no previous performance skills are required.

They hope those willing to represent their community, the Gold Coast, Queensland and Australia, on the global stage, will apply to be part of the cast.

Applications to become part of the volunteer performance cast will officially open tomorrow with the process concluding on September 3.

Gold Coast 2018's deputy chief executive Brian Nourse, who was present at the workshop, claimed it was "inspirational" as the community came together to participate.

Surf Life Saving Queensland members participated in the first casting workshop ©Gold Coast 2018

"To see people ranging in ages from 16 to 75, and from diverse backgrounds, come together to represent their community has been an inspiration," he said.

"They’ve stepped outside their comfort zones and participated in singing, dancing and acting workshops, for some people it's been very unfamiliar territory, all in the spirit of the Commonwealth Games."

The Gold Coast 2018 Opening Ceremony will take place on April 4, with Prince Charles set to officially open the Games.

The Games will draw to a close on April 15.

Surf Life Saving Queensland President Mark Fife welcomed the opportunity to be part of the Ceremonies next year.

"It's a really exciting, and truly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Surf Life Saving Queensland and our members, and we're thrilled to be involved in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies," he said.

"It's a great opportunity to highlight the lifesaving work of our volunteers and help show international tourists coming into the Gold Coast about how to stay safe on the beach.

"We're expecting a significant influx in beach-goers throughout the Games and, hopefully after this, they'll recognise our surf lifesavers in their iconic red and yellow colours and know to stay safe by swimming between the flags."