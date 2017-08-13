France ended a six-year barren streak to win the men's team title at the Archery World Cup leg in Berlin today as South Korea proved utterly dominant in all other recurve finals.

The French claimed a first World Cup medal of the season and a first victory since 2011 in Antalya after a 5-2 win over The Netherlands in the team final at Lilli-Henoch Sportplatz.

Olympic silver medallist Jean-Charles Valladont, Pierre Plihon and Thomas Chirault trailed 3-1 after two sets before fighting back superbly.

A change in order proved key as they scored two sets of 57 points to reverse the match and win 5-3.

Top seeds South Korea beat Russia 5-3 in the bronze medal match.

Third place here proved the only blip on a day of dominance.

Olympic champion Chang Hye Jin teamed up with Choi Misun and Kang Chae Young to thrash Mexico 6-0 in the women's team final.

South Korea secured victory in the women's team competition ©World Archery

Kang then added women's individual gold after a similarly straightforward 7-1 win over Mexico's Alejandra Valencia.

Chang was surprisingly beaten 7-2 by Ukraine's Veronika Marchenko in the bronze medal match.

Kim Woojin took men's honours after beating team-mate Kim Jongho, 6-2.

Crispin Duenas of Canada defeated Russia's Artem Makhnenko 6-2 in the third place play-off.

Kim Woojin and Choi then teamed up to cruise to mixed team gold, 6-0 over Japan.

United States beat Turkey 6-2 for bronze.

Russia edged Britain 6-2 in the battle for women's team bronze.