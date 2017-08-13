A carnival has been held in Taipei to welcome athletes and officials taking part in this year's Summer Universiade.

The carnival was organised by the Taipei City Government, with over 30,000 people participating in activities in the city, where the Universiade is due to begin on Saturday (August 19).

A parade began at the Taiwan Air Force Innovation Base, with over 1,000 vehicles used as part of the cultural event.

Festivities continued down several major shopping areas in the city, with several marching groups highlighting different themes.

Traditional costumes were worn by some groups to give visitors a flavour of the local culture.

The parade followed flags holding the Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade and the International University Sports Federation (FISU) flags.

Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je was among those to welcome the parade, which finished in front of the Taipei City Government headquarters.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin was also present to enjoy the celebrations.

Several delegations have already completed their arrival to Taipei, with a total of 141 nations expected to compete.

The Universiade will begin with the Opening Ceremony due to be held at the Taipei Stadium, which will welcome around 12,000 people for the showpiece event.

Competition is scheduled to take place until August 30, with the Universiade set to be the biggest sporting event that Taiwan has ever hosted.

It will feature 21 sports and be held in venues in Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.