Yohann Diniz, who turns 40 on January 1 next year, became the oldest male athlete in the history of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships to win a title as he earned France its third gold here in the men’s 50 kilometres walk - on a day when Portugal’s Ines Henriques secured a historic victory in the inaugural women’s event.

Diniz clocked a Championship record of 3 hours 33min 11sec, the second fastest time ever behind the 3:32:33 he recorded in winning his third European title in Zurich three years ago.

Henriques bettered her own world record, clocking 4:05:56 in a race that, due to stringent IAAF time guidelines announced when the event was added to the programme last month, involved only seven starters – and produced four finishers.

There was an 7.45am start for both races, which took place in bright sunshine on a two kilometres loop up and down The Mall, between St James' and Green Park in central London.

The final lap became a victory parade for the mercurial Frenchman, who was almost three minutes clear at the halfway point and finished with a winning margin of more than eight minutes over the silver medallist Hirooki Arai of Japan, who clocked 3:41:17, with compatriot Kai Kobayashi claiming bronze in a personal best of 3:41:19.

Yohann Diniz of France is the centre of attention at the finish line of the 50km race walk in The Mall after winning a first global walking title today at the age of 39 ©Getty Images

For Diniz it has been a long and winding road to global gold – after taking silver at the 2007 IAAF World Championships in Osaka he dropped out of the 2008 Olympics race in Beijing after 30km and was disqualified at the 2011 World Championships in Daegu.

He was also disqualified at London 2012, where he finished eighth, for taking a water bottle outside an official zone.

An operation forced him to miss the last World Championships in Beijing two years, and a stomach upset caused him to faint several times en route at Rio 2016 where he eventually finished eighth.

Perhaps the stars were aligned for the man who comes from Epernay in northern France – Australia’s London 2012 champion Jared Tallent had to pull out of these Championships five days before they started because of a hamstring injury, while the Slovak who won the title in Beijing, and who beat Tallent to the Rio 2016 gold, Matej Tóth, is currently suspended facing a doping charge.

Diniz made the most of the occasion as he grabbed a Tricolore near the end and acknowledged the dense crowds that had congregated for this unusual sporting spectacle.

Portugal's Ines Henriques crosses the line in The Mall to win the first women's 50km race walk final at an IAAF World Championships, breaking her own world record in so doing ©Getty Images

They were still there for the finish of the inaugural women’s race, which, due to stringent IAAF qualification standards, was contested by only seven athletes, one of whom, Erin Talcott of the United States, was disqualified.

Despite her personal disappointment, Talcott commented: "Just like the men have their events that they like, that they’re stronger at, so do I.

"I’m an okay 20 km walker, but I’m a good 50 km walker, and I love the event.

"There are so many women who are so strong.

"Those women deserve the same opportunities and chances the men have."

It turned out to be a good day for veterans as Henriques, 37, dominated a race in which China replicated the Japanese performance in the men’s race by claiming silver and bronze through Hang Yin, who set an Asian record of 4:08:58, and Shuqing Yang, who clocked a personal best of 4:20:49.

It was the first gold at these Championships for a Portuguese woman since Seville in 1997, when Carla Sacramento won the 1500m title.

America's Kathleen Burnett was the only other finisher, as her team-mate Susan Randall and Brazil’s Nair Da Rosa failed to finish.

