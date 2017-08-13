Sport England has released £9 million ($11.6 million/€9.8 million) in funding to Table Tennis England after the organisation voted in favour of governance reforms.

Table Tennis England's membership had initially rejected the proposals last month, which prompted chairperson Sandra Deaton to warn the sport was at risk in the country.

But the organisation has now agreed to bring their governance in line with the Government's code, set out in October 2016 and which urges members to improve transparency, following an Extraordinary General Assembly (EGM).

The governance changes, including how members are appointed to the Table Tennis England Board, passed with a majority of 96.96 per cent at the meeting.

They had failed to reach the required 75 per cent majority when the alterations were first put to the membership at the Annual General Meeting in July.

Deaton said she was "delighted" at the result and hopes it will help restore the reputation of the governing body.

"This vote puts us back on track to meet our public funding obligations and allows us to continue to deliver key programmes," she said.

"We are delighted that the necessary reforms have been passed and I'd like to thank our members for helping us to safeguard the future of the sport.

"The suspension of funding has caused cash-flow problems and reputational damage and restoring it was our top priority.

"Ahead of the EGM, the Board gave a written commitment to launch a public review and will now get that process underway.

"I cannot understate how important this result is for the future of our sport.

"It gives us the chance to move forward with confidence and to deliver our programmes for the benefit of all our members."

The initial decision not to pass the governance reforms sparked fears about the future of table tennis in England ©Getty Images

Sport England has confirmed they have reinstated the necessary funding to Table Tennis England and welcomed the organisation's vote in favour of the governance reforms.

"Sport England is delighted to hear that Table Tennis England members have voted in favour of proposed governance reforms needed to make them compliant with the Code for Sports Governance," they said in a statement.

"The result means public investment into Table Tennis England can be reinstated, which will benefit everyone who plays the sport in the future.

"We are also pleased to hear that the national governing body is conducting a wide-ranging, independently-led review which shows their commitment to improved governance."

The development marks the latest in the ongoing funding debate in Britain after 11 disgruntled national governing bodies - including Table Tennis England - demanded an overhaul of how money is distributed to Olympic and Paralympic sports last month.

Archery GB, BaseballSoftballUK, British Basketball, British Fencing, British Handball, British Volleyball, British Weightlifting, British Wrestling, GB Badminton and GB Wheelchair Rugby were the others involved.

They claim the current system has "disenfranchised many of the country's elite sportsmen and women" in the rigorous pursuit of medals.

A total investment of £345 million ($446 million/€377 million) will be made to 31 Olympic and Paralympic sports for the next Summer Games.

This sum is £2 million ($2.6 million/€2.2 million) less than a record £347 million ($448 million/€380 million) allocated in the run-up to Rio 2016.