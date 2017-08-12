Usain Bolt endured a desperately disappointing ending to his glittering career as he sustained an injury during the final leg while Britain powered through to secure a shock 4x100 metres relay victory in a dramatic race at the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) World Championships here today.

The 30-year-old Jamaican received the baton from Yohan Blake and set off in pursuit of a 12th World Championships title.

But his attempt at capping off a golden stint on the track with a fairytale finish was not to be as he pulled up with what looked to be a hamstring problem 50 metres from the line, providing an anti-climatic conclusion to one of the great sporting careers.

Members of the Jamaican team were furious with organisers and claimed they were at fault for Bolt's injury.

"I think they were holding us too long in the call room," Blake said.

"The walk was too long.

"Usain was really cold.

"In fact Usain said to me, “Yohan, I think this is crazy. 40 minutes and two medal presentations before our run”.

"We kept warming up and waiting, then warming up and waiting.

"I think it got the better of us.

"We were over warm.

"To see a true legend, a true champion go out there and struggling like that.

"The race was 10 minutes late and we were kept 40 minutes."

The Jamaican suffered an injury during his career swansong as Britain took gold ©Getty Images

Away from Bolt's misfortune, a fascinating battle was developing between 100m silver medallist Christian Coleman of the United States and British hope Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

Amid a crescendo of noise from the home crowd, Mitchell-Blake found another gear and got the better of Coleman to take gold for Britain.

The British quartet, which featured Chijindu Ujah, Adam Gemili, Daniel Talbot and Mitchell-Blake, clocked a combined world leading time of 37.47sec to earn their first World Championships 4x100m relay crown.

The US team of Mike Rodgers, Justin Gatlin - the 100m champion who was once again booed by the crowd - Jaylen Bacon and Coleman finished in 37.52.

Japan, represented by Shuhei Tada, Shota Izuka, Yoshihide Kiryu and Kenji Fujimitsu, sealed a surprise bronze in a season's best 38.04.

Few races in history had been more anticipated or more hyped than this one as Bolt, a man who has transcended his sport and will go down as one of the greatest athletes of all time, prepared for his swansong.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist had to settle for an unfamiliar bronze in his final individual race but showed no sign of nerves, despite the fact the eyes of the world were focused solely on him.

Bolt wore a trademark grin as he entered the arena for the last time, keen to sign off in style.

Jamaica began well, as did the US and Britain, with 110m hurdles champion McLeod leading the early charge.

The US and the home team kept pace with their Jamaican counterparts and, when the baton was handed to Bolt, they were in front.

Bolt thrives on fighting back and the stage was set for him to spearhead Jamaica to a fifth consecutive 4x100m world title.

But then, disaster struck as a look of agony appeared across his face.

Bolt simply could not carry on, dropping to the floor in pain while the drama unfolded around him.

"It's cramp in his left hamstring but a lot of pain is from disappointment from losing the race," Jamaica team doctor Kevin Jones said.

"The last three weeks have been hard for him, you know.

"We hope for the best for him."

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake led home the British triumph as he edged Christian Coleman in a thrilling finish ©Getty Images

Mitchell-Blake had it all to do if he was to beat Coleman, who has run the fastest 100m time this year and was among the favourites to take Bolt's individual crown, as the 21-year-old started with a slight advantage.

Spurred on by the partisan audience, the Briton got ahead when it mattered and kept hold of his lead before crossing the line ahead of the American.

He then embraced the reception from the adoring crowd, one which has had precious little British success to cheer during these Championships.

The 23-year-old, a 200m runner by trade who finished 5th at last year's European Championships in Amsterdam and was fifth in the semi-final at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, will get the plaudits for a fabulous finish but his team-mates had given him every chance of making history.

They all played a part in claiming Britain's first 4x100m relay victory since the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.

"This crowd was amazing - this is the most fantastic feeling," said Ujah.

"We said we knew we could do it, but when we did it, we did it with a bang.

"I'm proud of these guys, we work so hard, including the team behind us at British Athletics, and it's just crazy to do it in London, our home-town."

Sport rarely follows the script and so it proved for Bolt as a wheelchair was brought out to carry the Jamaican off the track.

Testament to his character, and still wearing that famous smile, he declined and instead limped away.

It was an ending in no way fitting of what the Jamaican has achieved and what he has done for his sport, with the DNF next to his country's name adding further insult to injury.

It also inevitably lead to suggestions Bolt should have retired after Rio 2016 but few will argue his legacy is tainted by only having a bronze medal to show from his final World Championships.