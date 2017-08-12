Belgium's Tim Wellens defeated Dutch rider Tom Dumoulin in a late sprint to claim stage six of the BinckBank Tour.

The Lotto-Soudal rider survived wet and windy conditions to beat Dumoulin, after the duo escaped the rest of the field in the closing stages of the race, and crossed the line in 5 hours 04 min 36sec.

While Dumoulin, riding for Team Sunweb, was unable to get past Wellens in the sprint, he did do enough to take the overall race lead from compatriot Lars Boom, who finished over a minute behind the leaders in this International Cycling Union World Tour event.

Wellens also gained some ground in the general classification and is now four seconds behind Dumoulin in the overall standings.

Another Belgian, Jasper Stuyven of Trek-Segafredo, overcame fellow countryman Greg Van Avermaet of BMC Racing to take third today.

Slovakia's Peter Sagan of Bora-Hansgrohe had started the day just two seconds behind the race leader but dropped out of overall contention after suffering a puncture.

The field completed 203.7km from Riemst to Houffalize in the Ardennes today ©Twitter/BinckBankTour

Sagan matched Wellens in the final 25 kilometres with the duo seemingly creating a gap between themselves and the rest of the field.

The world champion, however, began shouting into his radio and slipped back.

With the road too narrow to allow team cars to use it, Sagan had to ride on with a puncture in his front tyre.

The race, which features stages in Belgium and The Netherlands, is due to conclude tomorrow.

It is the first edition under the name the BinckBank Tour, with sponsorship from broker BinckBank leading to the name change from the Eneco Tour.