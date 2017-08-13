A Sports Training and Development Centre has been renamed as the Bahrain Olympic Academy, it has been announced by the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC).
The decision was taken at a recent BOC bBoard meeting, chaired by President Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Seef.
Shaikh Nasser was re-elected President of the BOC in May after he was the sole candidate in the running following the deadline for nominations.
The Academy's work includes setting annual programmes and events to "build capacity in sport administrators, coaches and stakeholders".
It does this by partnering with academic and training partners in different areas of sport, to deliver tailored programmes for Bahrain's sport sector.
Qualification and training courses for sport administrators, specialists and coaches are all offered by the facility.
During the meeting Shaikh Nasser also congratulated the Bahraini athletes that have so far won medals at the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championship in London.
Rose Chelimo took gold in the women's marathon and Salwa Eid Naser silver in the women's 400 metres.
The Board also approved the last General Assembly, where Shaikh Salman bin Ebtahim was voted to a second successive term as BOC vice-president.
Other board members attending the meeting were Shaikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, Shaikh Mohammed bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Shaikh Hamad bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Rashid Al Zayani, Omar Al Malki and general secretary Abdulrahman Askar.