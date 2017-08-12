South Korea’s Kim Sunwoo won the women’s individual title as action continued today at the International Modern Pentathlon Union Junior World Championships in Hungarian city Székesfehérvár.

The 20-year-old scored a total of 1,326 points to beat nearest challenger Aurora Tognetti of Italy by a margin of 13.

Russia’s Adelina Ibatullina rounded out the podium with 1,310 points.

In the team event, Italy came out on top with 3,858 points.

Adding to Tognetti’s score were team-mates Elena Micheli and Irene Prampolini.

Ibatullina and fellow Russians Xeina Fralcova and Sofia Serkina finished second with 3,834 points.

Egypt’s Mariam Amer, Salma Abdelmaksoud and Sondos Aboubakr came third with 3,749 points.

The men’s final is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

The Championships are then set to conclude on Monday (August 14) with the mixed relay final.