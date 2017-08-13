Oleg Matytsin, President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), is seeking to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last year with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by putting together a similar agreement with the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

As final preparations are being made for the 29th Summer Universiade that will start in Taipei on Saturday (August 19), Matytsin told insidethegames: "Together, the IOC and FISU have the two biggest multi-sport events in the world.

"The lessons that we can share about managing complexity and minimising risk are very important.

"But the implications of our close work with the IOC go further than that.

"Without any doubt the IOC is a leader and a benchmark for all sports federations.

"The IOC's Agenda 2020 provides us with guidelines and directions to move forward.

"Olympic values are what we try to teach our student athletes, as they are a vital part of our core mission.

"In more practical terms, we would like to create a model of relations similar to that of the IOC with its National Olympic Committees (NOCs).

"For that reason we are looking at opportunities to sign a MoU with ANOC.

"Many of our member federations are also members or closely associated with their respective NOCs.

Oleg Matytsin is hoping to sign a deal between FISU and ANOC ©FISU

"We believe that NOCs and national university sports federations share a common goal of promoting sports, and for that reason we would like to see more practical cooperation between them.

"We also look at the IOC's experience of bidding campaigns, as finding host cities can be a challenge for federations, given the current economic situation.

"Rotational principle of a sports programme and inclusion of new sports in the programme are also a case to study for us.

"We believe that our Universiades are a perfect testing ground for prospective Olympic sports, as we have seen with Roller sports, snowboarding and freestyle."

At last month's World Games in Wrocław, Matytsin met with IOC President Thomas Bach to discuss the ongoing co-operation between their two organisations following the MoU that was signed.

In terms of outlining what the IOC can learn from FISU, Matytsin said: "In general, there are only a limited number of opportunities to witness complexity in action, especially for winter sport.

"So it was no surprise to see Organising Committees for the Olympic Winter Games join us earlier this year in Almaty for the FISU observer programme.

"The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Committee will also be in Taipei for FISU's observer programme to build on everything it learned last year in Rio.

"But this is a two-way road as we are always enthusiastic about participating in observer programmes of the Olympic Games organisers."

Matytsin added that FISU was also planning a new joint venture with the IOC, which intends to bring current and former athletes together with students.

"Providing a platform for athletes to seek development and success is at the core of what FISU does, both on and off the field of play," Matytsin said.

"This can be the difference between a FISU event and any other sports events.

"The IOC is now starting to move in this direction, with their IOC Space inside the Olympic Village during Games-time.

"A big part of increasing dual careers and setting athletes up for more successful career transitions is changing the mind-set of coaches, parents, sports communities and the athletes.

Taipei is preparing to stage this year's Summer Universiade ©FISU

"They must have the confidence that they can successfully combine studies or other pursuits outside of sport and still compete at the highest levels of sport.

"FISU provides the proof of this.

"We also plan to start a new project in cooperation with the IOC, named FISU Ambassadors.

"The idea is to engage current and former star athletes, even with no academic background, in regular meetings with students in university campuses all over the world.

"I think those meetings can be inspirational not only for the audience, but for the athletes themselves as they will experience the unforgettable atmosphere and energy of a student crowd.

"But the main reason, of course, is to make students familiar with professional sport and the people who embody best practice.

"We've already had initial talks with the IOC Sports Departments and Athletes' Commission on this matter."

Find the full Big Read with the FISU President here.