Hosts for five upcoming European Championships between 2018 and 2021 have been announced by the European Cycling Union (UEC).

The selections were made at a recent meeting of the UEC's Management Board in Herning in Denmark.

Herning recently hosted the UEC Road Championships, where London 2012 champion Marianne Vos of The Netherlands was among the winners.

Wiesbaden in Germany will play host to next year's Elite Indoor Cycling European Championships, featuring cycle ball and artistic cycling, on June 1 and 2.

The 2018 Juniors Indoor Cycling European Championships have been awarded to Bazenheid in Switzerland and will take place on May 11 and 12.

The updated UEC 2018-2021 European Championships Calendar ©UEC

Latvian city Valmiera will welcome the 2019 BMX European Championships, with the dates still to be decided.

Specific dates have also not been announced for the 2020 edition of the competition but Dessel in Belgium has been announced as host.

The 2021 Mountain Bike Elite and Masters Marathon European Championships have been awarded to Evolène in Switzerland with dates still to be finalised.

A number of events for 2019, 2020 and 2021 remain without hosts but the window for applications is still open.

Negotiations with potential hosts are ongoing for other competitions.