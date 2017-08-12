World Taekwondo President Chungwon Choue presented Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with an honorary ninth dan black belt.

Choue, who is visiting the central-Asian nation for the inaugural Asian Region President's Cup, was also awarded two honours himself.

He received an honorary doctorate from the National University of Uzbekistan and was also made an honorary citizen of capital city Tashkent by the country's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.

A ceremony took place at Tashkent City Hall with Choue recognised for his support of taekwondo in Uzbekistan.

The Mayor of Tashkent, Usmanov Rahmonkul, and Minister of Education Madjinov Inom both attended.

Mirziyoyev joins other world leaders to have received the honorary black belt, including former American President Barack Obama and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Chungwon Choue received an honorary doctorate from the University of Uzbekistan ©World Taekwondo

"I was delighted to present President Mirziyoyev with an honorary taekwondo black belt, that honors his continued support for the development of taekwondo in Uzbekistan," said Choue.

During their meeting, Choue asked Mirziyoyev to look into the work of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation, which works to introduce the sport to refugees worldwide.

"President Choue was granted an honorary doctorate from the National University of Uzbekistan due his great leadership and peaceful spirit in the sports world," said Mirziyoyev.

"The National University of Uzbekistan will run a taekwondo major and this class will start in October of this year."