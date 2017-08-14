A number of Peace and Sport's champions have been in attendance at the 2017 Friendship Games in Bujumbura in Burundi.

The event, which brings together 200 children from Burundi, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, is held in cooperation with the National Olympic Committee of Burundi and International Federations from nine sports.

This includes the respective worldwide governing bodies in athletics, basketball, boxing, volleyball, table tennis, baseball/softball, karate and taekwondo.

According to organisers, the Friendship Games in the Great African Lakes region are held to "promote better inter-cultural dialogue and to endorse the power of sport for change".

France's Pascal Gentil, a double Olympic bronze medallist in taekwondo, is among the Peace and Sport champions in attendance, along with compatriot Jean-Baptiste Alaize.

Paralympian Alaize recently won a bronze medal at the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

Jean-François Tordo, a retired French rugby union player who made 18 appearances for France, offered his technical expertise through Peace and Sport's "Sport Simple" initiative.

The Friendship Games in the Great African Lakes region are held to "promote better inter-cultural dialogue and to endorse the power of sport for change" ©Peace and Sport

The scheme "sees sporting practice areas, equipment and rules adapted to resources and environment and aims to promote a 'sport for all' approach", according to Peace and Sport.

"It is amazing to come here and see so many children enjoying sport and using it as a tool for dialogue and sharing," said Gentil.

"I cannot wait to get started tomorrow and see so many happy faces.

"I have been privileged to have achieved much in my sporting career and I feel it is my duty to give something back to the world.

"That is why it is important for me to be involved in events like this and act as a Peace and Sport champion for peace around the world.

"Paris 2024 shares these values of togetherness, friendship and unity with Peace and Sport and it is great to be here on behalf of the team.

"We hope to infuse these themes throughout the Games and use sport to change the world for the better."

The 2015 Friendship Games in Rwanda were initially due to be held in August before they were switched to November amid security concerns.