The Taipei 2017 Summer Universiade Athletes' Village has officially opened, one week before the Opening Ceremony.

Taipei City Mayor Wen-Je Ko, International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin and Taipei 2017 chief executive Lee-Chong Su were all present at the opening.

Matytsin cut the ceremonial ribbon before enjoying a tour of the purpose built accommodation, which will house more than 7,000 athletes throughout the competition.

Around 350 participants from 32 delegations are expected to check-in at the Village today, with Canada, France and Britain among the first to move in.

In addition to providing athletes with a comfortable living environment, lounges, information desks and ice machines are all provided on the first floors of every building.

Medical rooms are equipped in the residential areas.

Facilities also include a post office, laundry services, a beauty salon, a bank and souvenir shops.

The Athletes’ Village Restaurant seats 3,500 and serves Asian and European-Mediterranean cuisine among others.

FISU President Oleg Matytsin cut the ceremonial ribbon ©FISU

"This is the first-ever Athletes' Village in Taiwan, and this is the accomplishment of all the hard work of 19 departments and divisions," said Ko.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the Central Government, Taipei City and New Taipei City Government for all the support so we can provide such an ideal Athletes' Village for the competitors.

"I am confident that athletes will feel like at home."

The Athletes' Village is located in Linqou and, as part of the Universiade legacy, will provide apartments for future residents after the sporting action.

Scheduled to take place from August 19 to 30, the Universiade will be the biggest sporting event that Taiwan has ever hosted.

It will feature 21 sports and be held in venues across Taipei, Keelung, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu.