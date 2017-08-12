Dunlop has been confirmed as the official racket and string provider for the Professional Squash Association's (PSA) 2017 World Championships.

Both the men's and women's tournaments will be held at the same time in English city Manchester between December 8 and 17.

"We're delighted to welcome Dunlop on board as our first official partner as we continue to build towards the Championships this December," said tournament organiser Paul Walters.

"Dunlop is an established and leading brand within the squash community that has become synonymous with producing the very best balls and rackets in the sport, and we look forward to a successful partnership with them throughout the year."

Manchester will host the men's and women's squash World Championships simultaneously ©Getty Images

The World Championships will be staged at the National Squash Centre before moving to Manchester Central from the quarter-final stage onwards.

For the first time, prize money will be equal for men and women.

Manchester will become only the second destination - and the first since Rotterdam in 2011 - to host concurrent men's and women's World Championships, welcoming squash players from upwards of 30 countries.

Dunlop Squash representative Steve Heatley said: "The World Championship is the pinnacle tournament in the squash calendar and we are delighted to be partnering with the event this year ahead of what promises to be one of the most competitive World Championships ever."