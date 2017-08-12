The Invictus Games Spirit Flame for this year's edition in Toronto has been lit during a ceremony in Kabul in Afghanistan.

The Fame, said to represent the "wounded warriors' spirit that despite injury or illness still burns bright", was passed from Afghan veteran Ahmad Shad to retired Canadian Jody Mitic, an official ambassador of the Invictus Games in his home country.

Mitic lost both of his feet while serving in Afghanistan after stepping on a landmine.

Lit at the Afghanistan Presidential Palace in Kabul, the flame will now travel to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre in Germany later this month.

It will then journey to Canada to light the cauldron at the Opening Ceremony in Toronto, on September 23.

Ashraf Ghani, the President of Afghanistan, and General John Nicholson, commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, were among those in attendance at the ceremony.

Athletes who will compete for Afghanistan were also present.

Prince Harry established the Invictus Games for wounded veterans ©Getty Images

"Many Invictus Games competitors served and became ill or injured in Afghanistan," said Michael Burns, chief executive of Toronto 2017.

"In fact, 14 of the 17 nations participating in the 2017 Invictus Games had service personnel killed or injured there.

"Afghanistan is now also indelibly woven into the national fabric of Canadian military history.

"It is fitting that the Invictus Spirit Flame be lit in Kabul."

Established by British Royal Family member Prince Harry, the Invictus Games were set-up to help wounded armed forces members on their journey to recovery.

The first edition took place in London in September 2014 before the second in Orlando last year.

Toronto will be the third edition with competition continuing after the Opening Ceremony until September 30.

In all, 550 competitors are expected, with 12 sports on the programme.