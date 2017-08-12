Lauri Marjamaki has announced that he will depart as head coach of Finland's men's ice hockey team after the Winter Olympics and World Championships next year.

The 40-year-old has worked with the side since 2013 - taking on the top job in 2015.

He has decided not to extend his three-year contract after Pyeongchang 2018 in February and the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships in Copenhagen in May.

During his time in the job, Marjamaki steered Finland to a silver medal at the 2016 World Championship in Russia.

They lost 2-0 to Canada in the final at Moscow's VTB Ice Palace.

At this year's World Championships in Paris and Cologne, Finland finished fourth after losing 5-3 to Russia in the bronze medal match.

Marjamaki has said he wants to take on a new challenge.

Finland finished fourth at this year's World Championships ©Getty Images

"The ice hockey association was ready to continue the agreement but we respect Marjamaki's decision," Finnish Ice Hockey Association President Harri Nummela said.

"The search for the new head coach has started."

Finland has won six men's Olympic ice hockey medals in their history.

They won silvers in 1988 and 2006 and bronzes in 1994, 1998, 2010 and 2014.

The country won World Championship titles in 2005 and 2011.