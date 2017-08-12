World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Committee members have been among those to visit the outreach station of the International Association's of Athletics Federations' (IAAF) Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) here during the World Championships.

The initiative is part of an "Education and Prevention" campaign taking place through the week in conjunction with UK Athletics.

They are aiming to help "foster a greater awareness and understanding of the AIU and its mission to create a level playing field for the sport of athletics".

The WADA panel, headed by Canada's Beckie Scott, lent its support by signing the Athletes' Pledge set-up at part of an attempt to create "greater awareness among the athletics community of the need to speak up against doping and other forms of misconduct such as illegitimate betting practices, age and results manipulation, and bribery and corruption".

It should also help foster a culture of "honesty, fair play and respect".

"WADA's Athlete Committee is encouraged by the AIU's Outreach initiative and in particular the integrity pledge that athletes are being asked to sign here in London," Scott, winner of an Olympic gold medal in cross-country skiing at Salt Lake City 2002, said.

"Everyone has a role to play in promoting clean sport and we, as a Committee, are pleased to join our fellow athletes in promoting this worthwhile programme.

"The WADA Athlete Committee, under the leadership of FairSport, is now focused on working with partners to contribute to a Charter of Athlete Rights to ensure the rights of clean athletes are further protected."

Brett Clothier, head of the AIU, was also present along with IAAF Athletes' Commission chair Rozle Prezelj and vice-chair Paula Radcliffe.

"With the sporting world’s attention fixed on London for the World Championships, the AIU was delighted to host the WADA Athlete Committee to help communicate to competitors the importance of a values-driven sport," Clothier said.

"WADA has one of the most respected Athlete Committees in international sport, and so in welcoming Beckie and her team to our Outreach station today, we have helped deliver an even more impactful integrity message to the hundreds of athletes competing in London."

Doping issues have once again been the centre of attention at these IAAF World Championsips after American Justin Gatlin returned from two separate suspensions to win the men's 100 metres.

Competitors are also being encouraged to wear a "special pledge wristband" throughout the Championships to display their commitment.

They also retain a signed copy of the pledge themselves to display with their accreditation.