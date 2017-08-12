KT Tape and the United States Olympic Committee (USOC) are set to premiere their “Working Out With Team USA presented by KT Tape” video series tomorrow.

The series will start with a special 30-minute television broadcast on NBCSN and will follow six athletes over the coming months.

"We are excited for the debut of Working out with Team USA presented by KT Tape and for the opportunity to showcase how KT Tape is supporting Olympians, Paralympians and hopefuls in their journeys," said Greg Venner, chief executive of KT Tape.

"This is a dynamic series that truly embodies the drive of each athlete and their determination to be the best.

"We are proud to support Team USA, and we hope to encourage athletes everywhere to continue to push themselves to finish stronger.”

The series highlights six KT Tape athlete ambassadors, including Olympic and Paralympic medallists and hopefuls.

KT Tape is the official kinesiology tape of Team USA through until Tokyo 2020 and is available to US athletes, coaches and USOC sports medicine staff at all Olympic Training Centers.

It is a lightweight, elastic sports and fitness tape designed for muscle, ligament and tendon pain relief and support for many sports-related injuries.

KT Tape is designed for muscle, ligament and tendon pain relief and support ©KT Tape / Twitter

Among the brand's ambassadors are beach volleyball player Kerri Walsh Jennings, marathon runner Meb Keflezighi, Paralympic skier Oksana Masters, speed skaters Thomas Hong and Mia Manganello, and alpine skier Julia Mancuso.

Through weekly videos and digital content, viewers will get a detailed look at the athletes’ training regime, see how athletes utilise KT Tape and other tools to achieve peak performance.

“We are proud to be working with KT Tape on this series that gives fans a glimpse of the dedication and commitment of Team USA athletes working in pursuit it of their Olympic and Paralympic dreams,” said Lisa Baird, USOC chief marketing officer.

“Athletes constantly push their bodies during their workouts, so it was a natural fit to have KT Tape sponsor this original Team USA series, as athletes rely on this adhesive tape to help them train and compete at the highest level.”

Following tomorrow's broadcast, fans can follow the series online.

Individual profiles of each athlete will be released online with supporting content on the Team USA digital channels, including KT Tape instructional videos and behind-the-scenes content.

The complete series and additional information on how athletes use KT Tape will also be available here.