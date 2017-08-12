Swiss Olympic’s chief medical officer has extended his commitment to the role until after the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Experienced sports physician Patrik Noack had already been appointed the national governing body’s chief medical officer for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics.

The prolongement of his agreement means he will now serve in the same position at Beijing 2022.

Noack works as head of the Centre for Medicine and Sports in Abtwil’s Säntispark, which is certified as the "Swiss Olympic Medical Centre" and belongs to Medbase AG.

He was part of the Swiss Olympic delegation at the last four Olympic Games - Vancouver 2010, London 2012, Sochi 2014 and Rio 2016.

The 43-year-old, who has many years of experience as a physician of Swiss Athletics, Swiss Triathlon, Swiss-Ski, Swiss Sliding and Swiss Cycling, was appointed chief medical officer for Pyeongchang 2018 in October 2014.

Patrik Noack was appointed chief medical officer for the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in October 2014 ©Getty Images

"I am delighted to be able to count on the medical expertise and experience of Patrik Noack in the future," Ralph Stöckli, Switzerland's Chef de Mission for Pyeongchang 2018, said.

"He is a well-known specialist and is well connected in the national and international sports world.

"He also enjoys the confidence of the athletes and the representatives of the associations."

Tasks of the chief medical officer include the compilation of the medical team and the physiotherapists that provide care to Swiss Olympic's athletes.

They are also in charge of ensuring optimal medical care.

In preparation for Olympic Games, the chief medical officer is responsible for the inclusion and implementation of all medical information and requirements of the International Olympic Committee and the Local Organising Committee.