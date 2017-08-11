International Boxing Association (AIBA) President C K Wu remains confident that the 2017 Men’s World Championships in Hamburg will be a success with only 15 days to go until the start of the event with uncertainty continuing over the future of the governing body.

The 19th edition of the World Championships is due to begin in the German city on August 25 with 279 of the world’s best boxers coming together for nine days of action at the Sporthalle arena.

Wu admitted earlier this month that the well-documented institutional situation surrounding AIBA could have an impact on the event.

With just over two weeks until it begins, there remains a dispute over who should run AIBA during the next three months.

Wu claimed he has retained control of the world governing body but his rivals contest this and insist they have power.

The Interim Management Committee was set up last month after 13 out of 15 members of AIBA's Executive Committee attempted a vote of no confidence against Wu during a meeting in Moscow.

They have filed a case in the Swiss courts asking that they be given control of AIBA until at least the Extraordinary General Assembly, expected to take place in November.

A decision is expected following a hearing on August 17.

Wu, though, remains optimistic Hamburg will deliver a successful World Championships.

"Hamburg is ready, AIBA is ready, and the world is ready to once again witness boxing’s most prestigious tournament put the focus firmly back where it should be, on the sport we love, promote and support," the 70-year-old Taiwanese said.

Hamburg will be hosting the 19th edition of the AIBA Men's World Boxing Championships ©AIBA

In total, 85 nations will be represented at the World Championships, 16 up from the 69 at the 2015 event in Qatar’s capital Doha.

AIBA claims this underlines its successful efforts to expand the pool of boxing talent and growth of the sport around the globe in recent years.

For the first time, the sole qualification routes for the World Championships were the five Continental Championships held between April and June this year.

Among the biggest names to make it through were Cuban duo Julio César La Cruz and Lázaro Álvarez, both of whom are looking to make it four consecutive titles.

Ireland’s Joe Ward will arrive fresh from winning a third-consecutive European title in Ukrainian city Kharkiv, while Rio 2016 finalists Hasanboy Dusmatov of Uzbekistan and Yurberjen Martinez of Colombia will both be looking to re-kindle one of the great modern rivalries at light flyweight.

Rio 2016 Olympic champion Evgeny Tishchenko of Russia and exciting English prospect Cheavon Clarke will be among the favourites at heavyweight.

A tight middleweight competition is in store as the likes of India’s Krishan Vikas and Hungary’s Zoltan Harcsa chase their first world title.

"The mixture of defending champions, Olympic champions, experienced athletes and exciting first-time debutants is set to make this one of the most competitive and unpredictable World Championships in memory, and the partners we are working with will make it one of the biggest in AIBA history," Wu added.

In June, German car manufacturer Borgward become the main sponsor of the 2017 World Championships.

It followed the announcement that same month of a deal with global sports giant Adidas to become the official sponsor of the event.

"To host the 2017 World Championships is a great honour for Hamburg and for the German Boxing Federation, and the quality of boxers that have qualified, the level of partners and sponsors that AIBA have brought on board and the breadth of media coverage we will be able to achieve make it all the more exciting," Jurgen Kyas, President of the German Boxing Federation, said.

"We are ready to show what Germany and its boxing team is capable of in and out of the ring, and look forward to putting on a show worthy of the occasion."