The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has announced a strong line-up for the 2017 US Open, the opening World Series tournament of the 2017-2018 season.

Philadelphia’s Drexel University will stage the event between October 7 and 14.

The US Open became the first World Series tournament to offer equal prize money across both the men’s and women’s events in 2013.

Parity in earnings will be on offer for a fifth successive year in October where a prize of $330,000 (£254,000/€279,000), the highest in the tournament’s history, will be on offer.

France's world number one Gregory Gaultier, a US Open champion in 2006, 2013 and 2015, will headline the men’s draw.

Reigning world champion and world number one Nour El Sherbini of Egypt, who was a beaten finalist last year, is seeded first in the women’s event.

Gaultier will be joined in the men's competition by reigning world champion Karim Abdel Gawad of Egypt, his compatriot and US Open defending champion Mohamed Elshorbagy and 2007 champion Nick Matthew of England among others.

Mohamed Elshorbagy, left, and Camille Serme, right, are the reigning champions ©PSA

New York City-born Christopher Gordon has been handed a wildcard spot for the men’s event and he will look to progress beyond the opening round for the first time since 2012.

The women’s draw also boasts enormous quality with last year’s winner and recently crowned Wrocław 2017 World Games champion Camille Serme of France set to feature.

World number two Raneem El Welily of Egypt, England's two-time winner Laura Massaro, Egypt's Nouran Gohar and three-time victor Nicol David of Malaysia all set to compete.

Olivia Blatchford is the highest ranked American in the women’s draw and she will be joined by Haley Mendez, who will make her debut appearance in the US Open main draw after being granted a wildcard.

Qualification for the tournament takes place on October 5 and 6 before the main competition takes place from October 7 to 14 inside the Daskalakis Athletic Centre at Drexel University.