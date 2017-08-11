Nine individuals - including Pan American Sports Organization (PASO) President Neven Ilic - are being proposed for membership of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) next month, insidethegames understands.

The nine, proposed following an IOC Executive Board teleconference this morning, consists of two representatives from both National Olympic Committees and International Federations as well as five individual members.

This latter group includes three women in Thailand's Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, Palau's Baklai Temengil and Norway's Kristin Kloster Aasen.

They are joined by Czech Republic's Jiří Kejval and Dominican Republic's Luis Mejía Oviedo.

Chile's Ilic is one of two proposed NOC representatives along with Oman's Khalid Bin Mohammed Al-Zubair.

France's Jean-Christophe Rolland and Belgium's Ingmar de Vos, the respective Presidents of World Rowing and the International Equestrian Federation, are the two IF representatives, as exclusively revealed by insidethegames earlier this month.

These latter four will serve terms dependent on their positions within NOCs or IFs.

Ilic is also currently President of the Chilean Olympic Committee and, while he is expected to eventually vacate this role to avoid a conflict of interest as Santiago is currently the sole bidder for the 2023 Pan American Games, he would presumably still remain in the IOC position while ever he leads PASO.

Rower turned Czech Olympic Committee head Jiří Kejval is among other proposed new members

He replaced Julio Maglione as President in April after winning a thrilling election by a single vote in Punte del Este.

Al-Zubair is President of the Oman Olympic Committee as well as a major businessman in the Gulf Sultanate.

The other five will be eligible to serve until they pass the age limit of 70.

They must all still be rubber-stamped by the existing membership at the IOC Session in Lima taking place from September 13 to 16.

Kejval is a former international rower and Czech Rowing Association President who currently leads the Czech Olympic Committee.

He is also managing director of TECHO, an office furniture company he helped found, and is playing a leading role in preparations for November's Association of National Olympic Committees General Assembly in Prague.

Oviedo is currently President of the Dominican Olympic Committee.

Temengil is general secretary of the Palau National Olympic Committee and was elected the first female vice-president of the Oceania National Olympic Committees this year.

Badminton official Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul, right, is the new Thailand representative ©Getty Images

She is also serving Minister for Women and Community in Palau.

Leeswadtrakul is President of the Badminton Association of Thailand and a Council member of the Badminton World Federation.

She will replace Nat Indrapana, who will pass the age limit of 80 for those members who joined before 2001 next year.

Kloster Aasen is currently serving as vice-president of the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports.

Norway's current IOC member Gerhard Heiberg is still eligible to serve until 2019, but is thought likely to retire before then.

Heiberg publicly proposed Kristin Kloster Aasen as his preferred successor last year.

The list means that powerful nations such as Mexico and founding nation Greece are still without an IOC member.

