Hyundai Engineering has been unveiled as an official supporter of the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Ashgabat.

As a member of the Hyundai Motor Group, Hyundai Engineering is one of the leading South Korean companies in the world.

Other than being involved in engineering projects across Turkmenistan since 2009, Hyundai Engineering is also the official shirt sponsor of local football team Chandbil.

Dayanch Gulgeldiyev, chairman of the AIMAG Executive Committee, welcomed the addition to the Games' group of supporters.

“We are delighted to welcome Hyundai Engineering to the Ashgabat 2017 family," he said.

"It is great to get the support a world renowned company who has been committed to our country for so long.

"The list of the Games' international sponsors truly demonstrate what a world class event this will be.”

The wider Hyundai Motor Group has also been actively supporting a variety of sporting organisations for decades.

In 2016, the bobsleds used by the South Korean national team were developed through Hyundai Motor Group’s technology.

Ashgabat is set to host the fifth edition of the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games ©Ashgabat 2017

"Ashgabat 2017 will be a magnificent celebration of sport that will bring cultures from across Asia and Oceania together," added the President and chief executive of Hyundai Engineering, Sung Sang-Rok.

"As an official supporter of the Games, I am honoured to be able to share noble values, such as sports spirit and harmony with neighbouring countries, in the beautiful city of Ashgabat."

It is the second deal struck by organisers this week after the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) was named an official partner on Tuesday (August 8).

The deal with CNPC followed Mastercard joining the Games as an official supporter earlier this month.

National carrier Turkmenistan Airlines also signed on as an official partner in July.

Ashgabat 2017 is set to feature 21 sports in 15 venues during 12 days of competition.

More than 8,000 athletes and guests are expected at the event, which is scheduled to take place from September 17 to 27.