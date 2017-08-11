Germany's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed he will not stand for re-election as chairman of the European Club Association (ECA).

The decision from former Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Germany striker has opened up a vacancy in one of European football's most powerful organisations.

Rummenigge was appointed as the first chairman of the ECA when the organisation replaced the G-14 group of Europe's biggest clubs in 2008.

The replacement for the 61-year-old, the current Bayern Munich chairman, will be elected at the ECA General Assembly meeting in Geneva on September 5.

Under his leadership, the ECA has grown to 220 member clubs from 53 associations across the continent.

Rummenigge also pointed to the increased co-operation with FIFA and UEFA as one of his key achievements.

This comes despite the ECA lobbying against FIFA's plans to expand the World Cup to 48 teams from its current 32-team make up.

The change will come into effect from the 2026 tournament onwards after the plans were given the green light by FIFA's ruling Council earlier this year.

Rummenigge himself was a stringent critic of the move, claiming it was financially and politically motivated.

The ECA's Executive Board said the tournament should not be expanded because the current amount of matches being played by teams is “unacceptable”.

They had previously expressed opposition for a larger World Cup when endorsing Gianni Infantino for the FIFA Presidency.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, was full of praise for the German official ©Getty Images

"Following intense, successful, and good years I believe the time has come to pass on the responsibility," said Rummenigge.

"I have always believed this office should only be held for a limited amount of time.

"My withdrawal from office expresses my sincerity concerning this issue.

"We can be proud of what we achieved in cooperation with FIFA and UEFA.

"All of our players are now insured for all international fixtures and the clubs now receive compensation when their professionals participate in a world or European Championship.

"Furthermore, the clubs now have two seats on the UEFA Executive Board and are thus involved in scheduling the match calendar and other vital decisions concerning the clubs."

In a statement, Infantino praised Rummenigge prior to his impending departure from a role he has held for nine years.

"I've had the pleasure and honour of working with 'Kalle' for many years, and I have always appreciated his loyalty and sincerity," said Infantino.

"Karl-Heinz is an individual who tries to find constructive solutions for football while carefully considering its stakeholders, and no matter what role or function he holds, always strikes the right balance in this respect.

"On behalf of FIFA and the football community, I would like to sincerely thank Karl-Heinz for his dedication, commitment and hard work, and I am sure he will continue to play an important role in the development of football.

"Furthermore, I also look forward to the continued partnership between ECA and FIFA."

Rummenigge was re-appointed as chairman in 2015 to serve a two-year-time, which will conclude at the September 5 meeting.