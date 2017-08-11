Football Federation Australia (FFA) chairman Steven Lowy has claimed progress has been made in talks to resolve the ongoing impasse within the governing body.

Lowy revealed that those involved in the dispute regarding the formation of their ruling Congress have indicated they are willing to "move from their original positions".

FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) visited Australia for crisis talks on Wednesday (August 9) and yesterday.

"FFA’s nine Member Federations, A-League club representatives and representatives of the Professional Footballers’ Association, which is seeking admission to the Congress, met separately with the FIFA/AFC Mission, FFA Board members and senior management yesterday and in joint meetings today," the FFA said in a statement.

FIFA has threatened to take over the day-to-day running of the FFA by establishing a Normalisation Committee if the issue is not resolved by November 30.

Lowy, whose father Frank was President of FFA from 2003 to 2015, insisted he remained hopeful they could meet the deadline following the visit from FIFA and the AFC.

The Congress comprises of one representative from each of the nine Member Federations who represent the game in their region and an A-League representative nominated by a majority of the clubs.

The FFA and the PFA, who represent A-League clubs, are at loggerheads over how the Congress should grow.

The dispute within the Australian governing body has plunged the sport in the country into crisis ©Getty Images

FIFA are thought to want to see representation from a greater depth of stakeholders, such as those from women's football and futsal.

Clubs from the A-League, Australia's main domestic league, want an increased say in home the game is run in the country.

FIFA has already rejected a proposal from the A-League clubs, which would see them given three seats on the Congress instead of the current one.

A total of 80 per cent of the FFA voting members agreed with the plan but it was rejected by the clubs and Football New South Wales.

FIFA claimed this did not "reflect an appropriate representation of all stakeholders".

"A wide range of options has been robustly discussed over the past 48 hours," said Lowy.

"Everyone, including the FFA Board, A-League club owners, Member Federations and the PFA have shown willingness to move from their original positions and this has been noted by the FIFA/AFC delegation.

"FFA and the FIFA/AFC delegation have agreed not to make public comment on the details of these proposals while discussions continue.

"FFA is hopeful that an agreement can be reached to enable the necessary procedural changes to achieve an expanded Congress by the end of November."

The issue has plunged Australian football in to crisis and has also caused embarrassment for the country, who recently announced their plan to bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The bid was launched despite Michael Garcia's report into the controversial World Cup bidding processes for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments - won by Russia and Qatar respectively - criticising Australia's bid for the latter edition of the tournament.

