Defending champions Russia have been placed into Group A of the World Mixed Curling Championship, which will take place in Champéry in October.

The Russian team will head to the Swiss municipality with the knowledge that they will begin the tournament with a match against Croatia.

They will be joined in Group A by Estonia, Hungary, Japan, Slovenia and Wales, as Russia seek to defend the title they earned last year in Kazan.

Sweden, runners-up at the 2015 and 2016 Championships, will compete in Group B of the competition.

They will face Belarus, Brazil, France, Italy and the United States.

Eight teams have been placed into Group C, which contains both Denmark and Scotland.

Both teams will face the challenge of Spain, Ireland, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Luxembourg and New Zealand.

Austria will compete with the Czech Republic, Finland, Hong Kong, Israel, Norway, Switzerland and Slovakia.

Russia won the mixed title in front of their home crowd in Kazan last year ©WCF

The Austrian team will get the Championships underway on October 6, when they face Finland in the opening match.

Andorra, Australia, Canada, England, Germany, The Netherlands, Poland and Turkey complete the line-up of nations, with the eight countries contesting Group E.

A total of 16 teams will advance to the knock-out stage of the tournament on October 13, with the quarter-finals taking place later that day.

Semi-finals will take place the following day, with the gold and bronze medal matches rounding off the Championships in the evening.

Champéry was awarded the Championships by the World Curling Federation at their General Assembly in 2016.