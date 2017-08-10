Ivan Khodabakhsh has stepped down from his position as chief executive of the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The German’s departure comes following the cancellation of two tournaments on the LET schedule, bringing the total number of axed competitions this season to seven.

On Monday (August 7), it was confirmed the Xiamen International Ladies Open in China or the Qatar Ladies Open will not take place this year.

A statement has been published by the LET Board confirming Khodabakhsh had left the organisation.

“The Board of the LET has asked its Chairman, Mark Lichtenhein, to assume the day-to-day management of the business on an interim basis as the Board reviews its current governance structure and business strategy,” the statement added.

“Under the Board’s guidance, the executive management team will continue to support all its stakeholders and ensure the future direction of the Tour.”

Ivan Khodabakhsh has been chief executive of the Ladies European Tour since 2013 ©Getty Images

Khodabakhsh started working as the LET’s chief executive in January 2013 after holding the same position at the World Series of Boxing (WSB), the International Boxing Association’s (AIBA) professional competition.

In September 2011, Khodabakhsh found himself at the centre of a “cash-for-medals” scandal.

Allegations from BBC Newsnight claimed an Azerbaijani individual paid $9 million(£6 million/€7million) to the WSB in exchange for two boxing gold medals at the London 2012 Olympics, with Khodabakhsh facilitating the payment.

However, he was cleared of any wrongdoing by AIBA after they completed a special independent investigation and by the International Olympic Committee, who also launched a probe into the allegations.