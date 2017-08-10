Indonesian President Joko Widodo will launch the one-year countdown to the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games on August 18.
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) state that celebrations will be held simultaneously in the two co-hosting cities, Jakarta and Palembang.
They claim the celebrations will highlight the organising committee’s commitment to delivering a successful Games.
“The one-year countdown celebration will prove how serious the Organising Committee is in staging a successful and memorable Asian Games in 2018,” said Erick Thohir, chair of Jakarta 2018.
“It will play a major role in the build-up to the Opening Ceremony and show the enthusiasm of all the departments within Jakarta 2018.
"I believe the countdown ceremony will bring pride to the people of Indonesia and create an energy and commitment throughout the country to host a successful Asian Games.”
The countdown in Jakarta will take place at the National Monument, while celebrations in Palembang, capital of South Sumatra province, will take place at the Benteng Kuto Besak.
A simultaneous countdown on two digital timers will be conducted as part of the celebrations, with the event scheduled to be broadcast on all television stations in the country.
Organisers state they countdown event will follow the Games’ slogan “Energy of Asia”, while several international performers will also join local Indonesians to help mark the event.
There will also be a traditional dance titled Ruwat Bumi, which narrates the pride of Indonesia in hosting the Asian Games 2018, organisers have confirmed.
It is claimed that the dance showcases the national identity of Indonesia, while displaying its confidence to be a great host.
Participants from the Asian Games 2018 technical delegates’ neeting and the OCA Coordination Committee will be present at the celebration.
The Coordination Committee meeting will take place on August 17 and 18.
As many as 39 sports will be contested at the Games, with the third Asian Para Games, featuring 17 sports, following in October.
Competition will run from August 18 to September 2 next year, with over 10,000 athletes from 45 countries expected to compete.