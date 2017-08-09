Holders England cruised to victory over Spain as the 2017 Women's Rugby World Cup began with a one-sided match in Dublin.

Megan Jones scored a try in the opening minute of the match at the UCD Bowl to give England a strong start, her effort setting the tone for the tie.

Winger Kay Wilson completed a first half hat-trick of tries after 31 minutes of play, helping England into a 24-5 half-time lead.

She scored her fourth of the match in the second-half as Spain were unable to respond.

England scored1 0 tries in the match to triumph 56-5 in their Pool B opener.

In other matches, also played at the UCD Bowl, the United States began impressively in the second Group B match as they overcame Italy 24-12.

New Zealand began their quest to regain the title they lost three years ago by overcoming Wales 44-12 in Pool A.

They sit second in the standings, after Canada stormed to an 98-0 victory over Hong Kong.

New Zealand overcame Wales 44-12 in Pool A ©Getty Images

Hosts Ireland are due to begin their campaign against Australia later today, while their Pool C rivals France and Japan will also go head to head.

Pool stage matches are also due to place on August 13 and 17.

Following the conclusion of the round, the semi-finals are due to take place at the Kingspan Stadium on August 22 with the final scheduled for August 26 at the home of Ulster Rugby in Belfast.

Ranking play-off games will take place at Belfast's Queen's University on the same dates.

