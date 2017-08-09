England has announced that it will bid for the 2021 UEFA European Women's Championship.

The Football Association (FA) is hoping to use the tournament to double the number of female players by 2020.

A sustainable and successful high-performance system for women and girls is another goal with the country set to officially enter the bidding process later this year.

This forms part of the FA's "Gameplan for Growth".

News of the bid comes after the conclusion of the 2017 European Championships in The Netherlands on Sunday (August 6).

The Dutch won their first title on home soil by beating Denmark 4-2 in the final.

England, third at the 2015 FIFA World Cup in Canada, were knocked out 3-0 by the hosts in the last four.

If successful with their bid for the 2021 tournament, the final would be held at London's famous Wembley Stadium.

"The Lionesses’ performances at the Euros this summer gave the country great pride," said the FA's chief executive Martin Glenn.

"It also showed the significant impact that hosting a major European tournament can have on growing and developing women's football.

"The Netherlands and UEFA really raised the bar, hosting a fantastic tournament, and we hope and believe we could meet those standards.

"UEFA share our ambitions to grow the women’s game and we believe that together we can host a tournament that would celebrate women's football as well as inspiring the next generation and creating lasting opportunities for all."

England reached the semi-finals of Euro 2017 in The Netherlands ©Getty Images

England hosted the 2005 European Women's Championship, won by Germany, and the men's equivalent in 1996.

The country was unsuccessful in its bid for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, receiving just two votes in the first round of voting to be eliminated at the first stage.

Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's head of women's football, said: "I've seen first-hand the positive impact these tournaments can have in raising the profile and popularity of the women's game at all levels.

"This is another wonderful opportunity to maintain the momentum around women's football and the feelgood factor generated by the Lionesses in The Netherlands.

"I'm right behind the bid."

British Sports Minister Tracey Couch has also backed the bid.

"The Lionesses had a great campaign in The Netherlands and made the country proud," she said.

"The support the team received was phenomenal and the success of the tournament has taken women's football to new heights.

"Hosting the next European Championships would provide us with a great opportunity to further grow the game and attract the next generation of players and fans.

"I look forward to working with The FA as they develop the feasibility of their bid."