A delegation from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have begun a visit to Australia for talks designed to resolve the ongoing impasse within the country's governing body.

The Football Federation of Australia (FFA) row concerns the formation of their Congress, the the FFA's ruling body which currently has 10 members.

It has led to FIFA threatening to establish a Normalisation Committee to take over the troubled organisation if "an acceptable expansion of the Congress was not in place" by the deadline of November 30 outlined by the worldwide governing body.

The Congress comprises of one representative from each of the nine Member Federations who represent the game in their region and an A-League representative nominated by a majority of the clubs.

The FFA and the Australian Professional Football Clubs Association, who represent A-League clubs, are at loggerheads over how the Congress should grow.

They are divided over the new make-up of the Congress, forcing FIFA and the AFC to conduct an inspection visit, which is due to conclude tomorrow.

The row has caused widespread embarrassment for the FFA, particularly as they recently announced their intention to bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup, and plunged the sport into crisis in the nation.

"The delegation will meet with the leadership of the FFA as well as with other stakeholders," FIFA said in a statement sent to insidethegames.

"An assessment of the outcome of the current FIFA/AFC mission will follow in due time."

The potential of FIFA taking over the day-to-day running of the FFA has been met with criticism in some circles within the game in the country.

"It makes me sick to think [FIFA] are here doing this," Jack Reilly, who played for the Socceroos in the 1974 FIFA World Cup and is a former Board member of the FFA, told local broadcaster SBS.

"They are a totally disgraced organisation."

The threat of a FIFA takeover comes after Australia launched a bid for the 2023 Women's World Cup ©Getty Images

FIFA are thought to want to see representation from a greater depth of stakeholders, such as those from women's football and futsal.

Clubs from the A-League, Australia's main domestic league, want an increased say in home the game is run in the country.

FIFA has already rejected a proposal from the A-League clubs, which would see them given three seats on the Congress instead of the current one.

A total of 80 per cent of the FFA voting members agreed with the plan, but it was rejected by the clubs and Football New South Wales.

FIFA claimed this did not "reflect an appropriate representation of all stakeholders".

It comes after the long-awaited report from Michael Garcia into the bidding processes for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, won by Russia and Qatar respectively, raised questions regarding Australia's bid for the later edition.

Garcia's report identified "conduct by Australia 2022 that may not have met ethics or bid rules".

This included a payment of AUD$500,000 (£295,000/$381,000/€335,000) to a bank account purportedly controlled by the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football for a centre of excellence in Trinidad and Tobago, the home of banned former influential Executive Committee member Jack Warner.

The money never appeared on any CONCACAF statement and it was later revealed that Warner had misappropriated the funds for his personal use after fraudulently obtaining them.

Australia 2022 denied any wrongdoing.