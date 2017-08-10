A first National Conference on protecting clean athletes has been organsed by the Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) Medical Commission.

The Summit took place under the theme "The Clean Athlete Campaign" at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel in the capital city.

It targeted all National Federations in the African country and universities and other higher institutions of learning.

Armed forces also participated as they are the "lead nursery" for national and international athletes.

These were selected due to their "impeccable performance in the sports sector and they had many young people take part in sport at all levels of competition", an update in a newsletter distributed by the UOC revealed.

Ugandan athletes marching in the Opening Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"The conference sought to have a dialogue on how best the different stakeholders can use their jurisdiction to promote clean practices in the various sports disciplines.

"They were also equipped with sports medicine and anti-doping science knowledge from the Medical Commission."

It is hoped that raising attention to doping issues and improving awareness of different substances and the dangers of them. as well as testing procedures, will help improve standards.

In 2015, the Uganda Athletics Federation denied the existence of doping problems in the country after they were included among a list of countries who had generated suspicious test results between 2001 and 2012.