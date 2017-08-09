The International Pole Sports Federation (IPSF) claim they have moved a step closer to becoming a member of the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) after the worldwide governing body of gymnastics supported their admission.

A trilateral agreement has been signed by the IPSF, GAISF and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

GAISF President Patrick Baumann hailed the deal as an "important milestone" in the IPSF's attempt to become a member of the umbrella body.

"GAISF is happy to hear that two IF’s (International Federations) could find a common agreement which helps the IPSF to develop its sport and we thank the FIG for their constructive cooperation," he said.

The IPSF was turned down for membership of the organisation, then called SportAccord, last year.

They then held "positive" talks with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in March of this year before they were invited to the GAISF's headquarters.

Earlier this year, IPSF President Katie Coates and vice-president Kate Whitley attended a meeting with the IOC in Lausanne to discuss their application for recognition.

The IPSF are confident they will eventually become a member of the GAISF ©IPSF

"Pole sports is very proud to have taken this positive step forward towards recognition for our sport and its athletes and we would like to thank our partners and co-signatories of this historic agreement," Coates said.

"GAISF membership has been our sports goal for the last years and would open up new horizons for the IPSF in terms of its development and its profile on the international stage.

"It is also important for the growth and expansion of our national federations members, as well as over one million pole athletes worldwide, we look forward to hearing the outcome of the IPSF's application for GAISF membership and potentially the new observer status."

Organisations such as the IPSF were given hope when the GAISF intorduced observer status for Federations wishing to join GAISF was introduced to assist those which do not fulfil the strict criteria for full membership in April.