A strategic plan has been published by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for the four sports the organisation acts as an International Federation for between now and 2020.

Athletics, powerlifting, shooting and swimming are included in the plan.

The IPC hope the strategic plan will build on the achievements on the 2013 document, with a focus having been placed on six goals.

The goals include competition development and organisation infrastructure, as well as the World Para Sport brand, funding, partnerships and athlete development.

"The new strategic plan for the four summer World Para Sports aims to take them to the next level, make them more self-sustainable, and more accountable to the IPC membership," Sir Philip Craven, the IPC President, said.

"Over the last four years, we have seen the sports increase participation, create more competition opportunities and increase visibility through new commercial support and greater broadcast and media coverage.

"Between now and 2020 we aim to do more of the same, but at the same time we want to not just improve the size, scale and reach of each sport, but improve the quality of each sport in all areas.

"This means improvements to officiating, rules and regulations, classification, and the organisation of competitions."

The plan was developed during 2016 in consultation with the community of each sport, with there was input from internal and external stakeholders.

All four sports, in addition of the six strategic goals, have development their own objectives and measures to track performance through to 2020.

International Paralympic Committee President Sir Philip Craven has claimed the new plan drawn up following consultation last year will help make the four World Para Sports more self-sustainable ©Getty Images

"World Para Sports will work closer with National Paralympic Committees to aid development and look to increase their global reach and impact through increased broadcast, digital media and media coverage," said Sir Philip.

"This, in turn, should attract greater commercial interest and improve brand recognition.

"We will also explore further co-operation with the Olympic equivalent International Federations."

A common vision and mission, as well as common sport characteristics, was developed to coincide with the launch.

The vision is "to enable Para athletes to showcase their abilities and fulfil their full potential at all levels from the grassroots through to the high performance level".

The IPC claim that the mission of World Para Sport is to "develop a long-term competition calendar which encourages and increases athlete participation, provides high levels of professional officiating and classification, fair competition, and boosts the profile of the sport and its athletes."

It is claimed the World Para Sport characteristics complement the IPC’s four values of athlete centred, collaborative and engaging, fair and accountable, and open and ethical.

A four-year strategic plan for the five winter sports is due to be published in 2019, with the current plan ending next year.