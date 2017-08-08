Olympic champions Josip Glasnović and Olena Kostevych are among members of a six-strong European Shooting Confederation (ESC) Athletes' Commission, it has been announced.

The panel, formed following election's held during the recent European Championships in Baku, consists of two representatives of each of the three disciplines of shotgun, pistol and rifle events.

The 34-year-old Glasnović won the gold medal in the trap at Rio 2016, 11 years after he securing World Championship bronze in Lonato.

Britain's skeet star Elena Allen is the second shotgun choice.

The 45-year-old has taken four World Championship medals including a team skeet gold in Granada in 2014.

Two-time Olympic bronze medallist Vladimir Isakov, 47, of Russia is one of two representatives.

He is joined by Ukraine's Kostevych, 32, the Athens 2004 Olympic champion in the 10m air pistol.

Ukraine's Olena Kostevych, pictured alongside International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, is among the members of the European Shooting Confederation Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

Valarian Sauvplaine of France, 37, the 2014 world champion in the 300m rifle prone, is accompanied by Laura Ilie from Romania.

Ilie, aged 23, is the youngest member of the panel, after a breakthrough air rifle win at the Munich World Cup earlier this year.

Principle duties of the ESC Athletes Committee are to establish a "direct link with the athletes within the ESC, to gather information and opinions on athletes' needs and problems during training and competitions at the European Championships", a statement explained.

They must also "represent the rights and interests of athletes and to make recommendations to the ESC Presidium, promote clean sport and fair play among all athletes in shooting sport and maintain contact with the ISSF Athletes Committee".

The chair of the Committee will be elected from its members during its first meeting.