Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness has thrown his weight behind Birmingham's bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games with the Football Club proposed to host rugby sevens if they are awarded the event.

Wyness has been involved with major Games during his professional career - managing The Olympic Club marketing programme for Sydney 2000 for five years.

He also spent seven years on the Board of the SECC Hydro Arena in Glasgow, a major venue at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the Scottish city.

Now, Wyness has publicly backed Birmingham's bid to replace Durban as the host in 2022.

The city is competing against Liverpool for the English nomination with a decision due to be made by Commonwealth Games England next month.

Interestingly, Wyness was formerly chief executive at Everton Football Club - based in Liverpool.

A new stadium for the club would be the centerpiece of the Mersey city's Games.

If Birmingham win, Championship football club Aston Villa would be involved with rugby earmarked for their 42,700-seat Villa Park stadium.

The stadium hosted Rugby World Cup matches in 2015.

"Villa Park is a great sporting venue and an iconic Midlands sports institute," said Wyness.

"It has an amazing sporting history dating back to the 1900s and, as well as our regular football fixtures and the two Rugby World Cup 2015 matches, we have hosted many major events over the years, from boxing matches to concerts for music legends such as Bruce Springsteen and Take That.

"Rugby sevens is a fantastic event, providing a great day out for sports fans."

Rugby World Cup matches were held at Villa Park in 2015 ©Getty Images

Wyness added: "I am sure that many Villa fans would want to be there and will be thrilled that Villa Park is playing a role.

"Our players and coaching staff would also welcome the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"There will be great opportunities to share information in the pursuit of sporting excellence and it would just be fantastic to be part of the event.

"Everybody at Villa Park said that hosting the Rugby World Cup was one of the most fulfilling things we have done for our community.

"We are a great community based club and it is important that we play our part in delivering the best ever Games in 2022.

"Being part of Team Birmingham and helping to bring the Commonwealth Games to Birmingham is something we are proud to be doing.

"This will be another first for Villa and we look forward to playing our role."

Wyness added that his multi-sport Games experience had convinced him of the merit's of Birmingham's bid.

"I have seen multi-sport events close up and know the amazing effect they can have and the positive impact they can bring to a host city," he said.

"It is fantastic to be part of Birmingham's bid and with the role of the Commonwealth likely to become more important for Britain going forward, we will do all we can to bring the Games here."

Birmingham's bid centres around an upgrade to Alexander Stadium, with The Barclaycard Arena and National Exhibition Centre also proposed as key venues.

Durban were stripped of the 2022 Games due to a lack of financial guarantees.

England are not the only country in the frame to replace South Africa.

Victoria in Canada has indicated that it will bid, while Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia is another contender.

Australia has also expressed an interest, but this seems unlikely with Gold Coast hosting the 2018 Commonwealth Games next year.