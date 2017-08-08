Liverpool has been named as the number one sporting city in the United Kingdom, handing their 2022 Commonwealth Games bid a boost.

A research project run by international sports media company ESPN and the University of Bath placed Liverpool at the top of the pile after 5,000 fans from across the country were surveyed.

Manchester, which will stage cycling and cricket should Liverpool be successful with its 2022 bid, placed second.

Criteria taken into account included value for money, participation, local talent, atmosphere, community, transport, success of clubs, match-day experience, venues, choice, history and economic impact.

Liverpool is currently battling Birmingham to win the English nomination for the 2022 Games.

Both cities want to replace Durban in South Africa, stripped of the hosting rights due to a lack of financial guarantees.

"To be recognised as the UK's number one sports city is fantastic news, not only for our bid but for our city," said Liverpool 2022 chairman Brian Barwick.

"If we win the honour of staging the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the CGF (Commonwealth Games Federation) and Government will know that it is bringing it to a city that is dynamic, sports mad and fun to be in."

Joe Anderson, the Mayor of Liverpool, added: "Liverpool has a proud sporting history, and to be recognised internationally for this is a great honour.

"Our vision is to make the entire UK proud of Liverpool, and it is special to know that fans up and down the country already respect our sporting prestige."

Liverpool could host archery at Aintree, home of the Grand National ©Getty Images

Anderson added: "Sport is a tool to change the lives of many, and we believe that Liverpool 2022 will do exactly this.

"The Games will help to fast-track up to a billion pounds of investment for the city, and we are working around the clock to persuade the Government that this bid is perfect to showcase Britain to the world."

Commonwealth Games England are due to choose between Liverpool and Birmingham next month.

England are not the only country in the frame to replace Durban, however.

Victoria in Canada has indicated that it will bid, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia is another contender.

The centrepiece of Liverpool's campaign is the riverside regeneration of the city’s Bramley-Moore Dock, the proposed site for Premier League Everton’s new stadium and where a temporary athletics track would be laid during the Games.

A floating swimming pool is another key part of Liverpool's bid.

The 50 metre pool structure, with seating for 5,000 spectators, would be built on the water near Albert Dock.

Anfield, home of five-time European Cup winners Liverpool, would host the rugby sevens and Everton's current stadium Goodison Park would be the venue for boxing.

It was also revealed last week that Liverpool has proposed archery at the famous Aintree Racecourse, home of the Grand National.