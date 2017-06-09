The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has announced the athlete allocation process for the Para athletics events at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The relevant year-long qualifying period began on October 31 in 2016 and each event will have a maximum of eight athletes from across all eligible countries.

However, each Commonwealth Games Association is only able to enter three athletes in any discipline.

The CGF will invite athletes in a process based on the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) world ranking database and on a "universality" clause.

The full allocation system can be found here.

England Athletics has today vowed to "make the most of the available places" given to the country's Para athletes next year.

The country won two Para athletics gold medals at Glasgow 2014 including David Weir's triumph in the men's 1,500 metres T54 and Dan Greaves' in the discuss F42/44.

“We believe that the 2018 Commonwealth Games will be a tremendous opportunity for English athletes and we aim to take the strongest possible team to these Games," said England Athletics team leader, Martin Rush.

“We are pleased that we are able to be able to publish these criteria for our Para-sport athletes and grateful for the support that has been shown by Commonwealth Games England in looking to make the most of the available places for our English athletes in these events.

“The Para-sport events are an important and integral part of the Commonwealth Games.

"The contributions and performances by our Para-sport athletes in Glasgow were a valuable part of the athletics teams’ successes in 2014 and we will be looking to build on these performances on the Gold Coast.

“I would encourage all athletes who have an ambition of making these games to make themselves aware of the criteria, and wish them every success in their performances in the build-up to the Games.”

David Weir won the men's 1,500m T54 at Glasgow 2014 ©Getty Images

It was revealed last year that the Para-sport programme at Gold Coast 2018 is set to be the most extensive in Commonwealth Games history.

Organisers revealed 38 medal competitions will take place in seven sports at the event.

Around 300 Para-athletes will compete at the Games, due to be held from April 4 to 15, a 45 per cent rise compared with Glasgow 2014.

Para-triathlon will make its Commonwealth Games debut on the Gold Coast.

Athletics will include the T54 marathon for the first time.

Swimming, lawn bowls, powerlifting, track cycling and table tennis will also be on the programme.

Para-events were held in athletics, swimming, powerlifting, lawn bowls and track cycling at Glasgow 2014, where a total of 22 medals were on offer.