Colombia's Miguel Angel Lopez is set to begin the defence of his Tour de Suisse title tomorrow.

The race, which is part of the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Tour, is traditionally viewed as one of the key warm-up events for the Tour de France, which is due to take place between July 1 and 23.

Racing is due to begin tomorrow with a six kilometre time trial around the municipality of Cham.

It is due to conclude on June 18 with a 28.6km time trial starting and finishing in the town of Schaffhausen.

Lopez became the first Colombian rider to win the event last year and the Astana rider is expected to face competition from Marc Soler of Movistar this time around.

The 23-year old Spaniard claimed a podium finish at the Volta a Catalunya in March.

Former winners, Slovenia's Simon Spilak of Katusha-Alpecin and Portugal's Rui Costa of UAE Team Emirates are also expected to compete this week.

While a number of elite cyclists are currently competing at the Critérium du Dauphiné, the Tour de Suisse has also helped riders prepare for the Tour de France in previous years.

Jarlinson Pantano used the Tour de Suisse as ideal preparation for last year's Tour de France ©Getty Images

Jarlinson Pantano of Colombia won a stage and finished fourth overall last year before going on to excel in the mountains at the Tour de France.

In 2015, Great Britain's Geraint Thomas finished second in Switzerland before helping Chris Froome to victory in France.

At the Critérium du Dauphiné, Belgium's Thomas De Gendt currently holds the overall race lead.

Australia's Richie Porte is the Lotto-Soudal rider's nearest challenger but still sits 27sec back.

Movistar's Alejandro Valverde of Spain is third in the general classification, 51sec behind De Gendt, whose overall time is 17:10:25.

Racing is due to continue with stage six today.