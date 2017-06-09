Anders Gjøse has been named as the new head coach of the Norwegian under-20's men's ice hockey team.

He has signed a two-year contract, the Norwegian Ice Hockey Association announced, as the country seeks to return to the second tier of the World Junior Championships.

It followed a disappointing relegation to the Division I Group B event following last season's event in Bremerhaven, Germany.

This marked the worst placing for the Norwegian junior team for eight years.

Former coach Tor Nilsen was replaced after this result.

Gjøse, a former Norwegian international at under-18 and under-20 level, has coached the under-18 national team for the last three years.

Norway will be hoping to improve on recent World Junior Championship performances under their new coach ©Getty Images

He had spent the previous three years coaching the under-16 team.

The 32-year-old has also worked for his hometown team Lillehammer first as an assistant coach for the senior team and later coaching the under-18 team.

Gjøse played in the top league for Lillehammer and Stavanger until retiring at the age of 23.

Norway will play at the Ice Hockey Under-20 World Championship Division I Group B in Bled from December 9 to 15.

They will face competition from Poland, host Slovenia, Italy, Ukraine and Lithuania.