Canada Snowboard has unveiled their national teams for the upcoming 2017-2018 International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup season.

Mark McMorris and Max Parrot lead the way in the men's slopestyle squad.

In April, the duo were provisionally nominated for Canada’s Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics team.

Both snowboarders were deemed to have satisfied the Method A selection criteria with their results from the 2016-2017 campaign.

The duo are joined by Sébastien Toutant, Tyler Nicholson, Darcy Sharpe, Michael Ciccarelli, Max Eberhardt for the World Cup season.

Spencer O'Brien, Jenna Blasman, Laurie Blouin, Brooke Voigt and Baily McDonald form the women's slopestyle team.

McMorris, who won bronze at the Sochi 2014 Games in the men’s slopestyle, had a successful campaign last year as he won crystal globes in the overall freestyle World Cup standings and the Big Air competition.

However, his season had a bitter end when an accident during a back-country snowboarding trip in Whistler, British Columbia, on March 25 left the 23-year-old with several injuries including a fractured jaw, ruptured spleen and collapsed left lung.

Despite these injuries, Canada Snowboard’s executive director Patrick Jarvis said the team are confident McMorris will be able to appear at the South Korean resort.

Mark McMorris has been named in the men's slopestyle team ©Getty Images

Reigning World Championships silver medallist Chris Robanske is among those named in the snowboard cross team.

He is joined by Kevin Hill and Baptiste Brochu in a three-man squad.

Meryeta O'Dine, who won her first World Cup medal with a bronze in Feldberg in Germany last season, has been named in the women's snowboard cross squad.

She will be joined by Tess Critchlow, Zoe Bergermann, Carle Brenneman and Katie Anderson.

Canada will be represented by Jasey-Jay Anderson, Darren Gardner, Sébastien Beaulieu and Richard Evanoff in the men's alpine snowboard campaign.

Megan Farrell and Kaylie Buck are the only two members of the women's alpine squad.

Six athletes will compete in halfpipe competition.

Derek Livingston and Trevor Niblett are the men's contingent while Mercedes Nicoll, Katie Tsuyuki, Elizabeth Hosking and Calynn Irwin form the women's squad.