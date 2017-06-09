Rachel Atherton is still hoping to complete a miraculous recovery from a dislocated shoulder to participate at the International Cycling Union (UCI) Mountain Bike Downhill World Cup starting tomorrow in Leogang.

The Briton's two-year unbeaten streak was ended in the cruelest fashion last week at her home leg in Fort William.

A crash in qualifying forced her to withdrawn from the competition and a lengthy spell on the sidelines seemed likely.

But Atherton did not suffer any broken bones in the crash and has not yet been officially ruled out of action.

According to British Cycling, a late decision set to be taken on her fitness before the weekend's event in the Austria.

Australia's Tracey Hannah will be hoping to continue her winning form in Fort William to triumph again and extend her World Cup lead at the Bike Park Leogang in the Saalfelden Leogang region of Austria.

Greg Minnaar from South Africa will be seeking to continue his dominant men's form ©Getty Images

France’s Myriam Nicole is now her closest rival in the World Cup stakes.

Greg Minnaar of South Africa will be favoured to continue his dominant recent form in the men's event.

Colombia’s Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas is the closest World Cup challenger.

British world champion Danny Hart will be seeking to improve on a disappointing start to the season which currently sees him sit a lowly 53rd in the standings.

Qualifying for both men and women is scheduled for tomorrow before finals on Sunday (June 11).