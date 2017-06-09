The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has announced the appointment of Great Britain’s Michael Beloff as the inaugural chair of the independent Disciplinary Tribunal.

He is joined by South African Catherine O’Regan, Annabel Pennefather of Singapore, Thomas Murray of the United States, Senegal's Tafsir Malick N’Diaye and Lauri Tarasti of Finland, with more appointments expected in due course.

Beloff, who has defended Scottish slalom skier Alain Baxter and British sprinter Dwain Chambers in doping cases over recent years, has been a member of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) since 1996.

He is widely regarded as one of the world's most eminent experts in doping law.

In his role with CAS, he has been an arbitrator at several Olympic Games including Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008.

Beloff was also Ethics Commissioner at London 2012.

He fulfilled an arbitrator role at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, Manchester 2002 and Melbourne 2006.

Beloff also served on the CAS panel at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany and the 2004 UEFA European Championships in Portugal.

The 75-year-old wrote the legal opinion for the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), asserting that the British Olympic Association's (BOA) bylaw preventing British doping offenders from competing at any future Olympics was illegal.

This was, he said, because it amounted to an additional punishment over and above the sanctions laid down by the WADA code, to which the BOA is a signatory.

That argument proved persuasive ahead of the London 2012 Olympics, at which British competitors who had served doping bans, such as Chambers and cyclist David Millar, were cleared to return to the Olympic fold.

Michael Beloff defended British sprinter Dwain Chambers in his doping case ©Getty Images

Beloff was also chairman of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Code of Conduct Commission from 2002 and defended Pakistan trio Mohammad Asif, Mohammad Aamer and Salman Butt in the spot-fixing trial in 2011.

In July 2015, the ICC moved to a permanent Disputes Resolution Committee and Beloff was named as the first chairman, for a three year term.

In December 2013 Beloff was appointed to the IAAF's newly created Ethics Commission, and in February 2014 was named as its first chairman.

The newly formed and independent Disciplinary Tribunal takes on the functions of the IAAF Ethics Board in respect of any new ethical matters arising since the beginning of 2017.

Under the Integrity Code of Conduct, the Tribunal will hear and decide all breaches and has the power to impose sanctions.

All decisions will be able to be appealed by CAS.

It comes a day after Australian Brett Clothier was appointed as the first head of the independent Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

The AIU, chaired by New Zealand's David Howman, has been set up in response to the corruption scandal involving former IAAF President Lamine Diack.

He was allegedly involved in a scheme to blackmail Russian athletes to avoid suspension following positive drugs tests.

It is claimed the AIU will be an independent organisation with responsibility for the management of all aspects of the anti-doping programme for international-level athletes and support personnel, as well as for the management of all other integrity-related programmes.