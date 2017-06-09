World Union of Olympic Cities (WUOC) general secretary Melanie Duparc believes it is too early to assess the legacy of the Rio 2016 Olympics, claiming it can take as long as 40 years after a Games before the benefits are realised.

Last month, prosecutor Leandro Mitidieri, presenting at a Governing Authority of the Olympic Legacy (AGLO) meeting, delivered a highly-critical assessment of Rio 2016’s legacy.

He claimed the city of Rio de Janeiro had failed to plan for the transfer of key venues, including the Velodrome, Tennis Centre and Carioca Arenas 1 and 2.

A public bidding process was reportedly set to take place, but Mitidieri claimed this had failed and venues were passed to the Brazilian Government without any plan.

Duparc believes, however, that judgement should be reserved on the legacy for the time being.

She cited Montreal 1976 as an example of how a Games' legacy can change over time.

The event in the Canadian city, which initially had a CAD$300 million (£174 million/$222 million/€198 million) budget, ended up with a staggering CAD$1.5 billion (£851 million/$1.1 billion/€1 billion) deficit, mainly due to poor planning and corruption.

But the city's Government has since put that legacy behind it, claiming the Olympic Stadium is profitable and that the Games has created a sporting location that nurtures hundreds of elite athletes.

"It’s always very difficult to evaluate the legacy and it’s always very difficult when to evaluate the legacy because one year after a Games you can have all the negative aspects of the legacy and then 20 years or 40 years after the Games, you can see good results of it," Duparc told insidethegames following her presentation here at the World Sport Events and Tourism Summit.

"After the (Montreal) Games there was a lot of problems and a very negative image of the Games and now, 40 years after, they are really able to manage the legacy and have a wonderful Olympic Park."

The legacy of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games has consistently been brought into question ©Getty Images

In March, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) unveiled a campaign document designed to change the reputation of Rio 2016 and highlight that wide-ranging legacy benefits are being realised.

Under the headline "Rio 2016 sets new standards for legacy planning", the four-page document outlines the legacy benefits in venues, transport infrastructure and educational and development projects.

"The IOC is really starting a new process for the legacy and that’s really important in response to Agenda 2020," Duparc added.

"They really have decided to first of all have a real definition of the legacy, which is a very good starting point, and then to really start to evaluate all the legacy of the Games.

"So by 2020, they should have a framework for the evaluation.

"I think it’s really on good tracks."

There has been some limited progress recently in the efforts to fulfil other parts of the Rio 2016 legacy.

Rio City Hall officially opened Carioca Arena 3, one of the venues used last year in the Olympic Park at Barra de Tijuca, to the Brazilian public last month.

The venue staged taekwondo and fencing competitions at Rio 2016, before hosting judo and wheelchair fencing at the Paralympic Games.

Badminton, table tennis and trampolining are set to be among sports housed in the venue for public use.

Part of the Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park was opened to the public in January, with the Via Olímpica now used for skating rinks, multi-sport courts and a series of other sporting activities.

A part of the Deodoro Olympic Park was returned to the military and is being used by them and is also being used as the Brazilian Olympic Committee's training centre.

The section of the Park containing the BMX and canoe slalom venues was closed in January when a management contract came to an end, however it is claimed it could open again by the end of June after a tender process.

A report detailing the cost of the Rio 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games is due to be published on June 14.