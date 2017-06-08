Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Yoshiro Mori has visited the surfing venue where the sport will make its Olympic debut.

Surfing was added to the programme for the Games in the Japanese capital in August last year, along with other first-time sports karate, skateboarding and climbing.

Baseball and softball will also make its return after being axed following Beijing 2008.

In December, Tsurigasaki Beach in Chiba prefecture was selected as the Olympic surfing venue.

Described as one of Japan's best-known surfing areas, the beach in Ichinomiya is located around 90 kilometres to the south-east of Tokyo.

Mori was invited to visit by Kensaku Morita, the Governor of Chiba prefecture.

Japanese surfer Hiroto Ohara, the 2015 US Open champion, and Ichinomiya Mayor Masaya Mabuchi were also present for a guided tour of the beach.

Masa Takaya, Tokyo 2020 director of communications, said: "Tokyo 2020 will be the first Olympic Games to include surfing as an event.

"We want this Tsurigasaki venue to become one of the legacies of the Tokyo 2020 Games.

"It has beautiful landscapes and great waves in summer.

"We will work closely with Chiba prefecture to make Tsurigasaki a success and to deliver a successful Games."

Surfing will make its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 ©Tokyo 2020

International Surfing Association (ISA) President Fernando Aguerre has consistently said that he has no concerns about the potential for a lack of waves at the 2020 Olympics.

Natural water was selected over artificial waves with competition at the Games due to take place between July 24 and August 9.

It has been claimed that between late August and October is the best time to surf in Japan.

"We have a 10-year history of the place - the surfing direction, size, swirl, wind, everything, so we're not surprised about how it's going to be and the good part is that the process is not unlike sailing and will put the competition at the forefront," Aguerre told insidethegames at SportAccord Convention in April.

"If the waves are there, we will run it.

"If the waves are not there, we'll postpone.

"The technology right now allows us 72 hours of forecast ahead of time of how the waves are going to be.

"We need two eight-hour days to run the competition so I think it's very, very positive."

As well as the competition, the ISA will run a "surfing festival" at the Tokyo Olympics.

According to Tokyo 2020, the area surrounding the beach will be converted into a park "where the Olympic spirit is alive" following the Games.