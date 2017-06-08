The Korea Weightlifting Federation has appointed a new Executive Board.

Lee Won-Sung has been elected as the South Korean organisation's new President.

Choi Sung-yong had previously been the head of the governing body.

In addition, Shan Sung-Kook was voted in as the new general secretary, replacing Ahn Hyo-jack.

South Korea sent a team of seven weightlifters to August's Olympic Games in Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro.

Yoon Jin-hee bagged the country's only medal, a bronze in the women's 53 kilograms division.

South Korean weightlifting has a new President ©Getty Images

Weightlifting has provided South Korea with 15 medals in all in their Olympic history.

The tally includes three golds, with two of those arriving at Beijing 2008.

Sa Jae-hyouk won the men's 77kg class with Jang Mi-ran triumphing in the women's over-75kg.



