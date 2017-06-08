Karate New Zealand's President Dennis May has been appointed as a member of the country's Order of Merit.

His nomination was announced by the governor general of New Zealand, Patsy Reddy, and included in Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Honours list.

May has been recognised for his services to karate after being involved with the martial art in the country for more than 40 years.

He was also a founding member of the Oceania Karate Federation and served as its first general secretary.

"His hard work has been fundamental in the progress of karate in the region," said a statement on the World Karate Federation (WKF) website.

Dennis May has been involved with karate for more than 40 years ©Karate New Zealand

"The recognition represents a remarkable token of gratitude to May's dedication and efforts to take karate to new levels.

"Mr May who was national coach for his country also acted as chairman of the Organising Committees of two of the largest karate championships ever held in New Zealand."

The Order of Merit comes after the Order of New Zealand in the country's honours system.

May will now attend an investiture ceremony at Government House in capital city Wellington.